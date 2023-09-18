For the second week in a row, the Miami Dolphins got the job done and are 2-0 so far in the 2023 NFL season after taking down the New England Patriots Sunday night on the road to the tune of a 24-17 victory. However, the Fins can't get too excited, with star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle picking up a potential head injury.

Jaylen Waddle took a vicious hit while trying to complete a catch with under five minutes remaining in regulation versus the Pats. Shortly after that, he went to the sidelines and headed to the locker room for further evaluation. The Dolphins would later rule out officially Waddle from the game.

Waddle was having quite a night before he exited the Patriots game. Even though he was not able to finish the contest, he led the Dolphins with 86 receiving yards on four catches and six targets. Fellow wide receiver Tyreek Hill was a bit slowed down by the Patriots' defense, but Waddle was ready to step up and help his team gain yards downfield.

In the event that Waddle will have to sit out at least Week 3's game against the Denver Broncos when the Dolphins play their first home game of the season, Hill should see a bigger load on offense as well as the likes of Braxton Berrios and River Cracraft.

Waddle is playing in his third year in the NFL, looking to keep his streak of 1,000-yard campaigns alive. He had 1,105 receiving yards in his rookie season in 2021 and 1,356 receiving yards in 2022.