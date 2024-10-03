The Miami Dolphins were dealt some bad news when it was announced Jaelan Phillips would be out for the season. Just like any injury, it's either next man up or signing someone in free agency, and the Dolphins decided to go with the latter, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“With standout pass rusher Jaelan Phillips lost for the season due to a knee injury, the Miami Dolphins are signing LB Tyus Bowser off Seattle’s practice squad and on to their active roster, per source,” Schefter tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

Bowser signed with the Seahawks practice squad in August after working out for the Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys. In March, the Baltimore Ravens released Bowser which helped them free up salary cap space. In his first four seasons with the Ravens, he started in two games, but in 2021 he started all 17 games. He finished with seven sacks and 15 quarterback hits.

Bowser may not be able to replicate what Phillips has done for the Dolphins, but he's shown throughout his career that when he's healthy, he can produce.

Dolphins will miss Jaelan Phillips for the season

Jaelan Phillips suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football. This makes it the second season-ending injury he's suffered in two seasons, after tearing his Achilles against the New York Jets in November 2023.

Phillips sent a heartfelt message to his fans after the announcement came that he'd miss the rest of the season.

“I believe that our lives are defined by how we handle adversity,” Phillips said. “In these moments of uncertainty, defeat, and sorrow, it is natural to question your purpose and wonder what is the meaning of this pain. … The mission is still the mission. I have unfinished business to take care of and I will come out of this trial victorious. Thank you all for your continued support and love. FINS UP.”

The Dolphins continue to take hits this season with injuries, which include Tua Tagovailoa and his backup, Skylar Thompson. They've also had injuries to three different running backs early in the season, but they seem to be back healthy now.

There were big expectations for the Dolphins this season, but they haven't been able to live up to the hype. The hope is that they can turn it around, and they can get a fresh start in Week 5 against the New England Patriots, as they have also started the season off slow.