Miami Dolphins star pass rusher Jaelan Phillips announced that he suffered a season-ending knee injury that will require reconstructive surgery during Monday night's loss to the Tennessee Titans.

This is the second season-ending injury that Jaelan Phillips has suffered in the last two seasons. He suffered one late in the 2023 season for the Dolphins. The first injury was a torn Achilles tendon that he suffered against the New York Jets in November of 2023. Now, it is a knee injury.

This is a brutal blow for the Dolphins, as they are already dealing with the absence of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Despite that, Phillips posted an inspiring message.

“I believe that our lives are defined by how we handle adversity,” Phillips said in the lengthy post. “In these moments of uncertainty, defeat, and sorrow, it is natural to question your purpose and wonder what is the meaning of this pain.”

