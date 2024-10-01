Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips sustained a knee injury during their Week 4 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, another blow to an already hobbled team. In Week 2, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion against the Buffalo Bills, who beat them 31-10. Later, in Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks, backup QB Skylar Thompson had a chest injury that forced him to leave the game. Now, on the verge of losing to the hapless Titans, it seems the Dolphins just can't catch a break.

“Dolphins pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips has a knee injury and is questionable to return,” reported NFL Insider Ian Rapoport on X, formerly Twitter.

The Dolphins' woes continue vs. the Titans in Week 4

Before leaving the game early, though, Jaelan Phillips gave fans a highlight to remember. As he swatted away a pass from Titans' QB Mason Rudolph, Phillips then gave the trademark finger-wag, paying tribute to the late Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo, who passed away on Monday.

Phillips had apparently hurt his right knee in the second quarter and left the game to visit the medical tent. Not long after, though, he returned to the field.

However, his return didn't last long, as he appeared to reaggravate the injury in the third quarter, forcing him to leave the game again, but for good. Before leaving, he slammed his hand onto the field to signal his frustration.

The Dolphins had escorted him back to the locker room and ruled him out for the remainder of the game. Phillips had recovered from an Achilles injury last season.

Rudolph had entered the game as backup to Will Levis, who injured his shoulder. The veteran quarterback is cobbling together decent minutes in Levis' absence, going 9-17 for 85 yards.

Meanwhile, Dolphins backup QB Tyler Huntley is currently 12-19 for 82 yards, though both teams are currently struggling to cobble some offense together. Tyreek Hill does have eight carries for 41 yards, and one touchdown.