The Miami Dolphins waived former Dallas Cowboys first-round pick Kelvin Joseph on Tuesday. He played just four games for Miami.

The Cowboys made Kelvin Joseph, a former Kentucky football standout, the 44th overall selection of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Joseph had 36 total tackles, one forced fumble, and four passes defensed in 26 total appearances for the Cowboys from 2021 to 2022.

The Dolphins acquired Kelvin Joseph from the Cowboys in a trade for fellow cornerback Noah Igbinoghene on August 30. Joseph had two tackles in four games for Miami this season.

Sadly, he hasn't lived up to expectations since the Cowboys made him the 44th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. Will he get a fresh start somewhere else? With the way things are going, Kelvin Joseph will most likely end up in another team's practice squad roster.

The Dolphins are on their bye week. They had a valiant second-half comeback against the Kansas City Chiefs that fell just short in Week 9. The Chiefs prevailed over the Dolphins, 21-14.

Nevertheless, Mike McDaniel's troops remain the best team in the AFC East. With the mind-boggling struggles of Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, the Dolphins can make headway in their division with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10.

Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey promised their secondary will exceed expectations against the Raiders. That will be Ramsey's second game back from a torn meniscus. He will join forces with Xavien Howard and Jevon Holland who are both recovering from injuries.

The Dolphins made their first playoff appearance in six seasons last year. They're poised for a deeper postseason run in 2023.