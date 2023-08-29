With NFL roster deadline day here, there has been a flurry of trades by a number of different teams. The Miami Dolphins have been extremely busy, and they just engaged in a rare cornerback swap with the Dallas Cowboys. The Dolphins are acquiring Kelvin Joseph for Noah Igbinoghene, per NFL insider Josina Anderson.

‘Cowboys just traded Kelvin Joseph for Noah Igbinoghene, per source.'

Both of these players were early draft picks with their respective teams but were unable to live up to expectations, so a change of scenery might benefit both sides. Igbinoghene was selected 30th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft after a stellar career at Auburn but he played just 16 combined games the past two seasons with one interception.

Joseph was a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and played 16 games in 2022, recording just 11 tackles with a pair of pass deflections. The Dolphins have emerged in Jonathan Taylor trade talks and also restructured Cedrick Wilson's contract as well, so it's been a busy few days in Miami. The Cowboys have also been busy, with the acquisition of former San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance catching everybody off guard as they bring him in to backup Dak Prescott.

With teams trying to make roster space and get down to that magical number 53, this is an interesting move for both sides in a rare swap of highly drafted cornerbacks. There should be plenty of moves coming in, but it will be interesting to see if these players can turn things around with their new teams.