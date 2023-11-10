Jalen Ramsey says the Dolphins secondary will be coming into its own as key defensive backs get more familiar with each other

The Dolphins struggled quite a bit in the first half of their Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, falling behind bay a 21-0 margin before mounting a comeback in the second half that fell just short. The Dolphins have their bye in Week 10 before returning to action in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders. By the time the Dolphins take the field in that game, cornerback Jalen Ramsey says the secondary will be rounding into top form.

Ramsey returned from a torn meniscus in the 21-14 defeat, and he played well. But the All-Pro cornerback says that the secondary will improve as Xavien Howard (groin) and Jevon Holland (concussion) all get comfortable playing together.

“It’s going to get even better,” Jalen Ramsey said. “Let’s keep it real. This is my second game. I’ve still got to get to where I want to be, personally. X has been on and off injured a little bit. He has to get a little healthy as well. This was my first game being able to play with Xavien and Jevon.

“We have a long way to go. But this gives me a lot of optimism for this secondary. Not only this secondary, but this defense.”

The Dolphins are in first place in the AFC East and they have a 1-game lead on the Buffalo Bills. The lead is a tenuous one because the Bills defeated the Dolphins in their only meeting earlier this season. The two teams meet again in the final week of the season in Miami, and that game is likely to be crucial to the outcome of the divisional race.