The Miami Dolphins will face the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving with one less player than they had in Week 13. Two days before their marquee prime-time matchup on the national holiday, the Dolphins released eight-year veteran safety Marcus Maye.

Despite releasing Maye, Miami is hoping to re-sign him to their practice squad if he clears waivers, per Tom Pelissero. Maye has appeared in all 11 games for the Dolphins thus far, recording 30 tackles and one pass breakup. He has primarily worked behind Jordan Poyer in the strong safety position next to fourth-year standout Jevon Holland.

In his limited time on the field, Maye has occasionally struggled both in pass coverage and tackling. Per Pro Football Reference, he has allowed just nine receptions on the year but has the central point of several blown coverages while also being responsible for three missed tackles. Maye's missed tackles are the fifth-most on the team despite playing just 43 percent of the total defensive snaps.

While mildly surprising considering his playing time, Maye's release comes one day after it was reported that former Pro Bowl edge rusher Shaq Barrett applied to come out of retirement and play immediately. The Dolphins own the rights to Barrett's contract, which he will be obliged to whenever he makes his return. By releasing Maye, Miami opened up a roster spot that allows Barrett to potentially join their active roster.

Maye joined the team in the 2024 offseason after being released by the New Orleans Saints in February. By signing with the Dolphins, Maye went back to his home state, where he also played for four years in college at the University of Florida.

Dolphins' remaining defense following Marcus Maye release

Following their release of Maye, the Dolphins enter Week 13 against the Packers with a relatively thin secondary. With Kendall Fuller doubtful and Jalen Ramsey questionable, there is a real possibility that Miami will enter the Thanksgiving matchup with just eight active defensive backs.

Ramsey and Fuller are not the only injury concerns in the positional group. While the two starting cornerbacks are the most notable, rookie safety Patrick McMorris remains on injured reserve, though is questionable to return in Week 13. Maye's release potentially signals that McMorris is likely to be activated in the coming weeks.

However, until McMorris is officially activated, the Dolphins are left with just Poyer, Holland and Elijah Campbell as their safeties. Kader Kohou, Storm Duck, Cam Smith, Ethan Bonner and Siran Neal complete the team's cornerback room as the reserve options slated for additional playing time if one or both of Ramsey and Fuller miss the game.