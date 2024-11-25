ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Happy Thanksgiving, folks! The Green Bay Packers get the nightcap as they host the Miami Dolphins on NBC. It is time to continue our NFL Thanksgiving odds series with a Dolphins-Packers prediction and pick.

Dolphins-Packers Last Game – Matchup History

The Packers defeated the Dolphins 26-20 on Christmas Day a few seasons ago. Green Bay is now on a 3-game win streak over the Dolphins.

Overall Series: Miami leads the all-time series 10-6 and won the first eight matchups.

Here are the Dolphins-Packers NFL Thanksgiving odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Thanksgiving Odds: Dolphins-Packers Odds

Miami Dolphins: +3.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +144

Green Bay Packers: -3.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -172

Over: 47.5 (-105)

Under: 47.5 (-115)

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Packers on Thanksgiving

Time: 8:20 ET/5:20 PT

TV: NBC, Peacock

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Dolphins Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Dolphins are coming off their best win of the season after taking down the New England Patriots 34-15. The week before, the Dolphins beat the Las Vegas Raiders 34-19. This team is on a roll with three straight wins and now faces one of their toughest opponents yet on the road in Green Bay.

The Dolphins stormed out to a huge 31-0 lead against the Pats and they dominated on both sides of the ball. The defense held Drake Maye in check for three quarters as the Pats didn't find the endzone until late. If it wasn't for a late fumble, the Dolphins would have had a perfect game on offense. Either way, Tua Tagovailoa threw for 317 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions. Playing your best game ahead of a difficult opponent to keep your season alive was needed, and now Tua has a chance to lead his team into another chilly condition for a potential upset.

Jaylen Waddle had his best performance of the season so far. After a slow start, due to many reasons, Waddle caught eight passes for 144 yards and found the endzone. His 23-yard TD put the Dolphins up 31-0 and that was before the 4th quarter. Seeing the offense excel early is why Dolphins fans are excited for that could happen. With the Jets next week, an upset win against the Packers should see them above .500 soon.

Miami is currently 5-6 and in 8th place in the AFC. They will need help to get into the playoffs as they only face one team (Houston Texans) in the AFC playoff picture for the remainder of the season. The Denver Broncos are 1.5 games ahead as of now.

Kendall Fuller and Anthony Walker Jr. are doubtful for this contest, as of now.

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread/Win

Just as the Dolphins did, the Packers are coming off one of their best wins of the season. Earlier this year, they beat the Arizona Cardinals 34-13 and this game had similar vibes. Green Bay improved to 8-3 with a 38-10 win. The San Francisco 49ers have been dealing with injuries all season long and have not been the same team as years prior. That does not take away from the dominant performance the Packers had against the Niners. They ran the ball and made sure Brandon Allen could not see any success. Allen threw for 199 yards and one touchdown and also there was a pick.

Josh Jacobs led the way in what was his best performance of the season. On 26 carries, Jacobs rushed for 106 yards and three touchdowns. The Packers want to be a run-dominant team and they showcased it against one of the best defenses in the NFL. The former Raider is 56 yards away from 1,000 on the season. He is currently third in the NFL in carries with 202 and also third in yards at 944. He is 10th in TDs with seven.

Jordan Love did not throw an interception which is another big sign for this team. The Packers have the talent to score every single possession and if Love continues to not waste possessions with his interceptions, then the Packers will continue to execute. The Packers are 5th in offensive yards per game, third in rushing yards per game, and 8th in points per game.

As of now, Jaire Alexander and Romeo Doubs are questionable. The Packers need Alexander healthy to face a dynamic passing offense.

Final Dolphins-Packers Prediction & Pick

This will be the best game of the Thanksgiving slate. After everyone is done eating for the day, they can relax and watch what should be a really good football game. The Dolphins need a win to keep their season alive. They won't have any opportunities to inch closer to a playoff spot if they lose a few more games. As for the Packers, they are trying to keep their foot on the gas pedal as they are going to make noise this winter.

I like the Packers to win this game straight up. The Dolphins are not a good team in cold conditions and it will be roughly 23 degrees or colder. It will be close, but the Packers will win.

Final Dolphins-Packers Prediction & Pick: Packers ML (-172)