Former Pro Bowl linebacker and two-time Super Bowl champion Shaq Barrett has applied for reinstatement to the NFL, aiming to return to play immediately, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Barrett’s agents, Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey, confirmed the news. The Miami Dolphins, who signed Barrett to a one-year, $9 million contract in March, currently hold his contractual rights.

Barrett, 32, announced his retirement in July via Instagram, expressing a desire to focus on his family. Specifically, he stated, “I'm ready to shift my full focus to my wife and kids and helping them realize their dreams.” This decision came as a surprise, given his recent signing with the Dolphins and his age.

In the 2023 season, Barrett played 16 games, recording 33 solo tackles and 4.5 sacks. However, his standout season was in 2019 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he led the NFL with 19.5 sacks and earned Pro Bowl honors.

Shaq Barrett applies for reinstatement as Dolphins prepare for Thanksgiving clash with Packers

According to Josh Moser, Drew Rosenhaus, Barrett's agent, addressed the potential for his return, stating, “It all depends on the Dolphins and what they want to do… waiting for them to decide.” Meanwhile, the Dolphins have yet to announce a decision on Barrett's reinstatement.

The team, currently on a three-game winning streak with a 5-6 record, is preparing for a significant Thanksgiving matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Furthermore, this game presents a challenge, as the Dolphins aim to secure a victory against a team with a winning record in cold weather conditions. The forecast predicts temperatures around 28 degrees Fahrenheit, with a wind-chill index of 18 and possible flurries, according to WBAY-TV meteorologist Steve Beylon.

Barrett's potential return could bolster the Dolphins' defense, especially following the recent injury to linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. during their Week 12 victory over the New England Patriots. Walker's status for the upcoming game remains uncertain.

As the Dolphins prepare for their Thanksgiving matchup, the team and fans await further developments regarding Barrett's reinstatement and potential impact on the remainder of the season.