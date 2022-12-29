By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Miami Dolphins aren’t in a great spot right now. They are currently in the middle of an untimely four-game losing streak, and are now going to be without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for their crucial Week 17 matchup with the New England Patriots after he suffered another concussion in their Week 16 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The initial hope for the Dolphins was that Tagovailoa’s concussion would only keep him out for one game, but it doesn’t seem like they are holding out hope that that will come true. Miami appears to be working on contingency plans if Tagovailoa is forced to stay off the field past Week 17, as they brought in quarterback Jack Coan for a workout on Thursday morning.

Via Ari Meirov:

“Former Notre Dame QB Jack Coan is working out for the Dolphins today, per source. He was with the Indianapolis Colts during training camp.”

Coan went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft before latching on with the Indianapolis Colts for training camp. Coan was picked up by the San Antonio Brahmas in the XFL after their 2023 Draft, but it seems like he may have to put those plans on hold with the Dolphins now needing quarterback depth on their roster amid Tagovailoa’s injury.

Miami has Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson behind Tagovailoa on the depth chart, so there’s a decent chance Coan would never take the field with the Dolphins if he ended up getting signed. But you always need depth at the quarterback position, and Miami is going to need to do whatever they can to hold onto their spot in the playoffs, even if it means signing an unheralded third-string quarterback in Coan.