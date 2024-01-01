Mike McDaniel knows that this Dolphins team will bounce back.

Mike McDaniel threw everything at John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens. The Miami Dolphins head honcho launched a total of 66 plays which was 11 more than their opponents. None of them were able to even get the squad in striking distance. Costly turnovers out of passes from Tua Tagovailoa and a scorching-hot Lamar Jackson were enough to bury this team into a 39-point deficit. All of this prompted the head coach to outline his true feelings on the loss, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

“Right now a lot of guys are hurting. As they should be. They’ve invested an unbelievable amount this season. I believe this group will grow closer, not further apart. We have a division crown to play for next week,” Mike McDaniel said with much optimism after the Dolphins lost to the Ravens.

Tua Tagovailoa was not in his element for the Dolphins. He missed 16 passes out of 38 attempts. 327 passing yards may have been the result of his efforts but it was riddled with inefficiencies. The Dolphin's offensive engine also led the team to two trips to the end zone. All of that was quickly taken back when the Ravens caught two of his passes for an interception. Their offense just could not get pace nor could their secondary stop Lamar Jackson after helping his team with an average gain of 8.9 per play.

However, this Dolphins team knows how to bounce back. McDaniel also noted that his guys will process this loss in a manner where they can improve, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.

“I feel very blessed that we don’t have the people (to quit on the season). I think our guys are going to be independently hard on themselves in a constructive manner,” he declared.

This loss was tough for the Dolphins.