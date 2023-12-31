No one in Miami was happy with the Dolphins performance against the Ravens, including Tyreek Hill.

Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins just suffered their worst loss of the season at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17. Beyond just this year, Hill admitted that it was one of the worst games of his career.

Hill led the Dolphins with six catches for 76 yards. But in a 56-19 loss, Hill wasn't focused on any highlights, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

“It sucks man but we have to move past it,” Hill said. “I played one of the worst games of my career. I can't put that on tape.”

When the game was still tied 7-7, Tua Tagovailoa found Hill wide open in the end zone for what should have been a touchdown. But Hill had an uncharacteristic drop, which forced Miami to kick a field goal.

Hill admonished his play and said it's a mistake he doesn't plan on making again, via Schad.

Tyreek Hill drops an easy touchdown 😭

pic.twitter.com/rF9PwAXkc6 — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) December 31, 2023

Even with the brutal loss, the Dolphins are still in fine shape for the postseason. At 11-5, their spot in the playoffs is locked up. Hill has played a massive role in that success, catching 112 passes for 1,717 yards and 12 touchdowns. He leads the NFL in receiving yards and is behind just Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Mike Evans in touchdown passes.

However, Tyreek Hill knows that their play against the Ravens is unacceptable. If they want to make their mark in the playoffs, they all need to step up. Hill knows that Miami has the talent to put together a special season. But at the same time everyone – including himself – cannot have another game like they did against the Ravens in Week 17.