Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said his team is preparing for Tyler Huntley to start on Sunday against the New York Jets, but also that Tua Tagovailoa will practice on a limited basis, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Tagovailoa missed last week's 20-3 win over the Cleveland Browns due to a hip injury, and Huntley was able to play well enough to keep the Dolphins' playoff hopes alive. It is a good sign that Tagovailoa is able to practice on a limited basis, but it is too early to tell if that will keep him out of the game.

The fact that it is a hip injury for Tagovailoa is a bit concerning, as that is the type of injury he dealt with in college. It was a concern when he came out of Alabama, so hopefully, this is not related to that prior injury and he can make it back onto the field.

Last time the Dolphins played the Jets, Miami staged a comeback to win 32-26 in overtime, so while Huntley was able to help them win last week against the Browns, he will likely need a better performance this time to help the Dolphins win.

The Dolphins need some outside help to get to the playoffs, although it is just one game. They need to take care of their own business against the Jets, but then they also need the Kansas City Chiefs to defeat the Denver Broncos. On paper, that is very possible, but the problem is that the Broncos are playing for their playoff lives, while the Chiefs are already locked into the No. 1 seed in the AFC. It is very possible that Kansas City rests key starters, greatly diminishing its chances of getting a win on the road in Denver. Even if the starters do play, the Broncos were a blocked field goal away from beating the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium earlier this year.

Regardless, the Dolphins need to keep their eyes on the Jets, because a lackluster effort could render the result of the Broncos-Chiefs matchup meaningless to them. It will be worth monitoring Tagovailoa's status throughout the week.