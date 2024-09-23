The hits just keep coming for the Miami Dolphins. Not only did the Dolphins suffer an embarrassing 24-3 loss against the Seahawks, but they also have another QB on the injury list. The 2024 season feels like it is slipping away from the Dolphins in a hurry.

Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson, who started in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa, suffered a rib injury against the Seahawks. Thompson reportedly wanted to play through the injury but could not make it happen.

Head coach Mike McDaniel shared an update on Thompson after the game.

“I haven't talked to Skylar as of the end of the game,” McDaniel said, via ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. “It was a rib injury that was pretty painful. And half the pain or half of the frustration for him, I think, was he was trying to find a way to not come out of the game. And ultimately it was pretty painful. He fought through it, but we'll get a chance to look at him tomorrow.”

Thompson threw for 107 yards and was sacked five times against the Seahawks. It was his fourth career start.

Thompson was not the only casualty from Sunday. The Dolphins also suffered two additional injuries, with CB Kendall Fuller leaving with a concussion and left tackle Terron Armstead ruled out with an eye injury.

Dolphins offense moved better when Tim Boyle stepped in for Skylar Thompson

Veteran backup Tim Boyle stepped in under center for the Dolphins after Skylar Thompson left with an injury.

Boyle put up a solid performance, going 7-of-9 for 79 yards while also adding a six-yard scramble. The Dolphins almost scored a touchdown on Boyle's best drive, but could not complete a pass on fourth and goal from the two-yard line. Boyle did orchestrate a drive that had four of the team's nine first downs all on one drive.

Boyle shared his mentality after the game.

“It's an attitude game. Go out there, we're down a couple scores. But you got to go out and prove what you've got,” Boyle said. “It builds a lot of character as a person, as a competitor. I'm glad we put a couple drives together. Obviously, we got stopped there on fourth down at the goal line. When you're struggling like that, you're trying to find completions, you're trying to find positive yards and put a drive together.”

Boyle told ESPN that nothing about his preparation would change if he were to start for the Dolphins next week against the Titans.

Currently it is unclear whether Boyle or Tyler Huntley, who was active as the team's emergency QB in Seattle, will get the nod in Week 4 if Thompson is inactive.