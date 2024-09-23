The Seattle Seahawks improved to 3-0 after blowing out the (1-2) Miami Dolphins 24-3 in their Week 3 matchup on Sunday, though quarterback Geno Smith came off the game still miffed. Despite throwing for 289 yards, including a 71-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf, Smith called himself out during the post-game presser.

Smith said he “was really pissed at the way he played today,” according to this post from ESPN Seahawks reporter Brady Henderson on X, formerly Twitter. The report also added that Smith “seemed more miffed about the two-quarter scoring lull in general than his two interceptions.”

Week 3: Seahawks vs. Dolphins

Against the Dolphins, Geno Smith went 26-34 for 289 yards, with one touchdown pass. This pass to Metcalf was the wideout's third career receiving touchdown of over 70 yards, tying Daryl Turner's record for most in team history.

“All that matters is that we win, however that we get it done,” Smith said, per a report from the Associated Press shared on ESPN.com. “I'm not really particular about that, but 3-0, it's a great start.”

On the other hand, the Dolphins face yet another quarterback injury. They've already lost Tua Tagovailoa to another concussion in Week 2, and now they've lost backup QB Skylar Thompson to a chest injury in the second half versus the Seahawks.

Tim Boyle attempted to lead a comeback from a 17-3 deficit, but the team could not get it done.

Meanwhile, with this victory, the Seahawks became the first team since the 1979 Pittsburgh Steelers to start 3-0 while holding opponents to under 150 yards passing. In the win, the Seahawks limited Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to seven catches for only 66 yards combined.

“It's such a dangerous team. You know the usual suspects. When they get their hands on the ball you've got to take great angles, you need inside-out pursuit, you've got to set the edge,” Seahawks coach Mike MacDonald said. “I thought our front played incredibly hard.

Look for Geno Smith and the Seahawks to try going 4-0 against the (2-1) Detroit Lions on Week 4.