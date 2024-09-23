While Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is on injured reserve with a concussion, there were some positives to take away from Sunday when the team played the Seattle Seahawks regarding his status.

Tua Tagovailoa had an earpiece in and presumably was in a good enough place to be able to listen to play calls during the Dolphins' game against the Seahawks, which they lost 24-3, according to Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. He was also seen dapping up Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and smiling while talking with quarterback coach Darrell Bevell.

It was concerning when Tagovailoa suffered another concussion in his career against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2. His status was up in the air, but he is on injured reserve and taking his time to get ready to play again, hopefully at some point this season. It will be worth monitoring reports on how Tagovailoa is progressing in the coming weeks.

Dolphins need to stay afloat with Tua Tagovailoa out

At the very least, the Dolphins will be without Tagovailoa for the next three games against the Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts. Miami struggled to move the ball against the Seahawks in the 24-3 loss. The Titans, Patriots and Colts are all beatable, but the Dolphins will need better performances on offense to get a win in one of those games. Based on their 0-3 record, the Titans game seems like the most winnable, but only time will tell.

Tagovailoa is eligible to come back against the Arizona Cardinals, but only time will tell if he will actually return for that game. McDaniel previously mentioned that there is not timeline for Tagovailoa, and that the priority is just for him to get back to 100% whenever he can. Hopefully Tagovailoa can get back healthy and stay healthy for the rest of the season.