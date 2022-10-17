Mike McDaniel’s ‘demand’ to Dolphins after losing 3rd straight game amid QB woes

The Miami Dolphins’ quarterback woes just will not let up. In a 24-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6, Skylar Thompson got injured and forced Teddy Bridgewater into action just one week after the opposite happened. Thompson’s thumb injury is just the latest injury to Dolphins quarterbacks that began with Tua Tagovailoa’s scary injury. Mike McDaniel is doing what he can to keep the team competitive.

According to Marcel Louis-Jacques, McDaniel is stressing to the Dolphins that dwelling on the many quarterback injuries is not the way to go.

“I’m going to demand that the team does not point at that to be a reason for what’s happened or a reason for the loss,” McDaniel said, via ESPN. “I think that’s the easy thing to do. I think that’s the path of least resistance, and generally the path of least resistance doesn’t lend the results that an ambitious, convicted, all-in players’ team, organization wants. Yeah, there’s always difficulties and adversity within NFL football games. I thought we had the capability to overcome that, and we didn’t.”

The Dolphins are 3-3 and on a three-game losing streak following the frightening Tagovailoa injury. He is working his way back from his concussion and could likely play in Week 7. Bridgewater and Thompson have been decent in the appearances they have made but it hasn’t been enough to get Miami back in the win column.

Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins are eager to get back into the playoffs this season. They face the Pittsburgh Steelers next week as they look to reclaim a winning record.