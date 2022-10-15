Dolphins get promising Tua Tagovailoa news for Week 7 clash vs. Steelers

The Miami Dolphins will start rookie signal-caller Skylar Thompson in Week 6 against the Minnesota Vikings, but it appears Tua Tagovailoa isn’t far off returning, either.

Per Tom Pelissero, Tua is in line to start in Week 7 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers after seeing specialists in both Detroit and Pittsburgh this week, one of the last steps for him to be cleared from concussion protocols.

“Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa flew to Detroit and Pittsburgh to meet with specialists, far exceeding the normal concussion protocol before he was cleared today. Returning to practice this week was the final step and he’s now slated to start next week vs. the Steelers.”

That’s great news for Miami, who have been struggling without their QB1. After starting the season 3-0, they’ve now lost two in a row to the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets, respectively.

Of course, there was a huge stink over the whole Tua situation after he took two nasty hits in back-to-back weeks, sustaining head injuries on both occasions. The former Bama standout had to be carted off the field against Cincy after a very scary scene on the road. Ultimately he ended up being okay, but the Dolphins star had been in concussion protocols since. The NFL even changed its protocols because of these incidents.

As Pelissero also pointed out, Tua dealt with no setbacks in his progress through protocols, which means he looks to be fully healthy.

Tagovailoa was in the midst of a stellar campaign for the Dolphins, completing nearly 70% of his passes for 1,035 yards and eight touchdowns. With two dynamic weapons downfield in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, the sky is the limit for this offense as long as everyone remains healthy.

Teddy Bridgewater has also cleared protocols and will back up Thompson on Sunday.