Mike McDaniel may have had some foresight before Jaelan Phillips went down during the Tua Tagovailoa-led Dolphins' win over the Jets.

Jaelan Phillips was balling out against the New York Jets to get his Miami Dolphins a needed win to contend for a postseason run. But, the injury bug was not on the side of Mike McDaniel's that night and they saw him go down. Tua Tagovailoa and the rest of the squad may have given it their all en route to a victory. But, the loss of their great linebacker will always sting. Their head coach may even have some foresight. He expressed it to the pass-rusher before the game, via David Furones of the Sun Sentinel.

“You’re about to be a household name after today,” were the words uttered by Mike McDaniel before Jaelan Phillips went out to battle with the Jets.

As fate would have it, he went down with an Achilles injury. The Dolphins linebacker will now enter a long process of recovery in hopes that he could play alongside Tua Tagovailoa on the field once again. They have made some moves to patch up the whole that Phillips left. Jason Pierre-Paul is headed to the Dolphins system but their original linebacker will always be remembered.

His teammates knew better than to let him down because of the injury. The Dolphins obliterated the Jets with a 34 to 13 scoreline at the end of four quarters. Phillips still contributed three tackles with one of them being assisted. His sack on Tim Boyle also disallowed the New York offense from popping off.

Will we see him in a Dolphins uniform anytime soon?