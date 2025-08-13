The Miami Dolphins are participating in joint practices this week with the Detroit Lions as both teams prepare for the upcoming NFL season. The Dolphins are desperately hoping for a healthy 2025 campaign after their 2024 season was derailed by injuries, including more concussion scares for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins got some tough news on the injury front earlier this week when it was announced that both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, arguably the team's two best wide receivers, were being held out for one of the Lions joint practices due to injury.

However, the Dolphins thankfully got a positive update on the wide receiver front on Wednesday morning.

“Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters in Detroit that Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will participate in today’s joint practice with the Lions,” reported Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Both Hill and Waddle had been kept out of practice recently with their respective undisclosed minor injuries, but thankfully, it doesn't appear that either ailment is too severe.

A huge season for the Dolphins

Article Continues Below

Just two years ago, the Dolphins got off to one of the most blistering starts in NFL history from an offensive perspective, consistently setting NFL offensive records during their start to the 2023 season.

However, the latter half of that year was marred by concussion scares from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and when the team backdoored their way into the playoffs, they were escorted out of the Wild Card round by the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Last year, the Dolphins' season never really got off the ground. Tagovailoa had another concussion that for a time threatened the future of his NFL career, and Hill also had a down year by his Hall of Fame standards (which is understandable considering the various quarterbacks who were throwing him passes throughout the season).

In 2025, the Dolphins will look to break through and get their first playoff win of the Mike McDaniel era, and Hill and Waddle will certainly be a major part of their effort to do so.

The Dolphins are set to kick off their 2025 season against the Indianapolis Colts on September 7.