Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert is claiming he can beat teammate Tyreek Hill in a race. Hill is often known as the fastest player in the NFL, but Mostert has no problem saying he can top the speedy receiver.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Podcast, Mostert explained his reasoning.

“Oh yeah, hands down, I win this race,” Mostert said. “Look, I'll tell it like this, Rich. When it comes to a race, right, Tyreek is fast, don't get me wrong, but I can break down his speed. He has more of that quick twitch to him, too. For me, I'm more of a long-strider; once I get going, it's hard to catch me, it's hard to beat me. And same thing with J-Dub, he's in between both Tyreek and I. It'll be a good race for sure, but I think I got the upper advantage,” via the NFL.

Hill previously recorded a 4.29 40-yard dash time while Raheem Mostert ran a 4.38 at his Pro Day. However, it seems like Mostert believes he'd win a longer race, like the 100 or 200-yard dash.

Overall, the Dolphins have an All-Star speed team. Along with Hill and Mostert, the Dolphins also boast two speedsters in wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and running back Devon Achane. This squad has absolutely dominated with their speed this season. Per Next Gen Stats, Hill, Mostert and Achane have the six fastest carries of the season, with each recording a carry of at least 21.5 mph. Hill tops the list this season with one sprint at 22.07 mph, but Mostert had a carry with a speed of 23.09 mph back in 2020.

However, if the Dolphins need another fast weapon, Rich Eisen may fit the bill. Mostert hilariously complimented Eisen for his running during his famous annual 40-yard dash tradition, saying, “Your speed, your form, is just lights out … The knee drive is perfect. You got a good knee drive. Arm swing, we can work on it, but it’s more so about picking up and putting up.”