Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is dealing with a concussion. Waddle received a big injury update from head coach Mike McDaniel on Wednesday, via Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.

“Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle will fully practice today, per HC Mike McDaniel. If all goes well, Waddle will clear the concussion protocol and be set to return Sunday vs. Bills,” Wolfe reported.

Waddle is trending in a positive direction. Nothing is certain yet though. Wednesday's practice will go a long way towards determining his status for Week 4. That said, the Dolphins won't make a final decision just yet.

Dolphins: Jaylen Waddle trending in positive direction

McDaniel recently provided an encouraging update on Waddle, who missed Week 3. Concussions are always difficult to predict a true return timeline for though.

Overall, Jaylen Waddle has played in two games so far in 2023. He's recorded eight receptions for 164 yards up to this point. Although he's a tremendous receiver and happens to be crucial for the Dolphins, Miami fared just fine without him in Week 3. The Dolphins enjoyed a historic performance, scoring 70 points in a victory over the Denver Broncos.

The Dolphins improved their record to 3-0 with the victory. Still, they missed Waddle and are hopeful he can return soon. If not Week 4, it appears Waddle could be ready for Week 5 at the latest. But Week 4 remains a possibility for now.

Miami is in for a more difficult test this week, as they will battle the Buffalo Bills on the road. A potential Jaylen Waddle return will probably factor into determining the outcome of the Dolphins-Bills clash.