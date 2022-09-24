Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa sounds off on the one key factor behind his promising start to 2022 season

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is off to a potent start to the 2022 season, and he credits much of this success to just how head coach Mike McDaniel has been able to accommodate to the players on the offensive side of the ball.

Speaking during a press conference ahead of the Dolphins’ Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, Tagovailoa took some time to laud McDaniel for how he has worked to simply get the best out of “everyone’s talent” on offense.

“Yeah, I think what Mike does with our offense is he complements everyone’s talent,” Tagovailoa said. “He complements everyone’s ability within the offense. For instance, if I’m good with RPO’s, he’ll find some way to get the RPO implemented.

“If I’m good with something else or if someone’s good running a certain route, we’ll find ways to get him the ball within that route a few different ways. So things like that.”

Tagovailoa has opened up the 2022 season being one of the more efficient quarterbacks in all of the NFL. He has posted a 116.5 passer rating through two games played, and he also leads the league in multiple stats, including passing yards (739). His keen chemistry with wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle has played an instrumental role in his stout efficiency in the deep passing game.

Next up for Tagovailoa and the Dolphins will be a key home test against the Bills — a matchup that he is much ready for at this early stage in the season.

“We understand that they’re a really good team,” Tagovailoa said. “That’s no secret. Everyone knows that they’re really good team.

“They’re tough defensively, they’re explosive offensively. So I wouldn’t say that we have a measuring stick for how good that these guys are because when you look at it, their opening game, they beat the Super Bowl champions of last year. … So for us, we’re just looking at playing the way we play and playing the way we’ve played for the past two weeks and we’ll go out there, they’ll get our best and we’ll get theirs.”

The Dolphins are looking to boast a 3-0 record for the first time since the 2018 campaign.