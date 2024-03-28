With the 2024 NFL Draft on the horizon, the Miami Dolphins stand at a crucial juncture. They are poised to fortify their roster and leave a lasting impact on the upcoming season. Amidst the mounting excitement among Dolphins fans, the spotlight shifts towards pinpointing the premier talents capable of steering the Dolphins towards a promising trajectory in 2024. Here, we set our sights on three standout rookies – Graham Barton, Tyler Guyton, and Troy Fautanu – who could serve as the pivotal components to drive the Dolphins toward Super Bowl contention.
Miami Dolphins' 2023 Season Recap
Under the helm of head coach Mike McDaniel for the second consecutive year, the Dolphins embarked on yet another journey into the postseason.
In numerous aspects, the Dolphins' performance during the 2023 season surpassed their previous campaign. The durability of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who largely remained unscathed throughout the season, significantly contributed to this success. Tagovailoa, now in his fourth year, showcased the best statistical performance of his career. He was obviously instrumental in propelling wide receiver Tyreek Hill towards the coveted 2,000-yard milestone—although Hill narrowly missed achieving this feat.
There exists little doubt that the Dolphins will remain formidable contenders for the playoffs in the upcoming season. However, both McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier face an extensive agenda in the impending offseason.
Now that the Dolphins have made some offseason moves, attention turns towards the developments in the forthcoming 2024 NFL draft.
Draft Context
Navigating through challenging salary cap constraints, the Dolphins encountered difficulties in retaining key personnel. The departure of Christian Wilkins to the Las Vegas Raiders and the necessity to make significant roster cuts underscored the complexities faced by the organization. This included cutting Emmanuel Ogbah and Jerome Baker, of course.
Nevertheless, Miami displayed adeptness in addressing these challenges by securing impactful acquisitions. The addition of Kendall Fuller, following a stellar season, offers a value-driven solution in the wake of Xavien Howard's departure. Aaron Brewer's arrival shores up the offensive line amidst potential losses. Meanwhile, Jordyn Brooks emerges as a prospective upgrade over Baker.
Here we will look at the possible first three draft picks for the Miami Dolphins at the 2024 NFL Draft.
Graham Barton, OL, Duke
Initially trading down with the Detroit Lions to No. 29 overall, the Dolphins now maneuver back up the draft board. They should target a premier interior offensive lineman ahead of Tampa Bay. Sure, the Dolphins' offensive line demonstrated strides of improvement in the previous season. That said, their deficiency in pass protection remains a glaring concern. This was underscored by their 31st ranking in pass block win rate. Addressing this inadequacy emerges as a top priority for Miami. This is particularly true given their constrained financial flexibility in free agency.
This is where Graham Barton emerges as a prime candidate. He boasts versatility across five positions on the offensive line. With deficiencies evident at both guard and center positions, Barton's adeptness in zone-blocking schemes coupled with his relentless approach make him an enticing addition to bolster Miami's offensive front.
Tyler Guyton, OL, Oklahoma
In light of uncertainties surrounding left tackle Terron Armstead's durability, the Dolphins seek reinforcement along the offensive line. Recall Armstead's inconsistent availability throughout his career. Enter Tyler Guyton. He was primarily stationed at right tackle during his tenure at Oklahoma. Still, he offered adeptness in protecting the blind side of left-handed quarterback Dillion Gabriel. However, his versatility extends beyond mere positional alignment. Take note that his imposing stature, speed, and cerebral approach position him as a formidable presence capable of disrupting opposing offenses and anchoring Miami in the trenches.
Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington
Troy Fautanu emerges as one of the premier interior linemen within this 2024 draft class. He boasts experience at tackle during his tenure at Washington. Despite his probable transition to guard due to his length, Fautanu's athleticism and agility position him as an elite pass protector. He can definitely fortify Miami's offensive front and elevate the team's performance in the upcoming season.
Looking Ahead
As the 2024 NFL Draft looms large, the Miami Dolphins find themselves in a pivotal position to shape the trajectory of their franchise. With strategic maneuvering and astute selections, they have the opportunity to infuse their roster with top-tier talent. These rookies can address key areas of need and propel the team toward championship contention. That's whether by fortifying the offensive line with versatile blockers or bolstering defensive prowess with dynamic playmakers. Any of these three rookies — Graham Barton, Tyler Guyton, and Troy Fautanu — would be great first picks. Right now, the Dolphins have a myriad of paths to explore in their pursuit of success. As the draft unfolds and these prospects find their NFL homes, the Dolphins and their fans eagerly await the dawn of a new era filled with promise, potential, and the pursuit of gridiron glory.