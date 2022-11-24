Published November 24, 2022

By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

The Miami Dolphins could end up being without two key starters on offense for their Week 12 home matchup against the Houston Texans.

The Dolphins released their injury report for Thursday, and running back Raheem Mostert and offensive tackle Terron Armstead were the only players on the offensive side of the ball who did not take part in practice on the day. Mostert missed practice for the second consecutive day due to a knee injury. On the other hand, Armstead, who was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, was sidelined from Thursday’s session because of his nagging toe ailment.

All eyes now turn to Friday and whether either of these two regular starters for Miami will be cleared to feature in the team’s final practice before its home clash with the Texans.

Mostert has played in all 10 games for the current AFC East leaders in the ongoing campaign. He heads into Week 12 leading the team in multiple stats, including rushing yards (543). In the case that Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel decides to rule him out for Week 12, then Jeff Wilson Jr. may go on to receive an increase in touches against the Texans, while either Myles Gaskin or Salvon Ahmed will be called on to slot into the backup running back role for the contest.

Armstead has nursed a toe injury for much of the season, which has forced him to sit out multiple practices so far this year. However, he has only missed a mere one game in the campaign.

In the big picture, the Dolphins have dealt with a multitude of injuries this season, and yet they still boast a formidable 7-3 record. As Armstead touched on during a press conference on Wednesday, he credits the team’s stout depth as the reason why Miami has not faltered despite its injury woes.

“That’s a great thing,” Armstead said. “That’s a beautiful thing. Having depth, having guys come in and get experience, get some playing time, live action will only be beneficial for us moving forward.”

The Dolphins will look to move to an 8-3 record on the season with a possible victory over Houston in Week 12.