The NFL and NFLPA are launching a joint investigation into the Miami Dolphins’ handling of the suspected concussion sustained by Tua Tagovailoa during the Week 3 clash against the Buffalo Bills, and the subsequent injury he suffered in Week 4. Via ESPN, the role Tagovailoa will play in the investigation has been revealed, and the Dolphins QB will be required to do an interview as part of the investigation. Adam Schefter indicates that interview is set for early in the coming week.

Tagovailoa suffered what appeared to be a head injury in Week 3 against the Bills. Despite the injury, which saw the Dolphins quarterback slow to get to his feet and highly unstable when he did get back up, Tagovailoa returned to start the second half of the game, to the shock of everyone watching. He then played in Week 4 on short rest during which he suffered a head injury in the matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals and was taken to the hospital.

The Dolphins fired a staff member who was found to have made various errors in his initial examination of Tagovailoa following the hit in Week 3.

ESPN indicates that the NFL and NFLPA’s joint investigation is anticipated to last for a couple of weeks, after which they will release their findings. The league is having images of Tagovailoa’s brain sent to as many as three independent doctors for review.

After Tagovailoa was sacked on Thursday by Bengals’ D-lineman Josh Tupou, Tagovailoa was down on the ground, and his hands became stiff. It was a terrifying sight, which many attributed to a head injury, and the QB was stretchered off the field and taken to a hospital.

Teddy Bridgewater replaced Tagovailoa in the Week 4 game but was unable to lead to Dolphins to a win as they fell 27-15 to the Bengals.