‘They’re scared s***less’: Tyreek Hill drops NSFW warning to NFL defenses

The Miami Dolphins shocked the NFL this offseason when they traded with the Kansas City Chiefs for All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The Dolphins were already coming off a solid season that saw them just miss out on the playoffs. By bringing in Hill, they created one of the better wide receiver duos in the NFL, pairing Hill with rookie standout Jaylen Waddle.

On Thursday, Hill addressed what’s in store this season for opposing defenses to the media.

The Dolphins scary duo 🐆🐧 pic.twitter.com/rPgIqaNX3D — PFF (@PFF) July 28, 2022

“Oh they’re scared sh**less,” Hill said.

Everyone knows just how good Tyreek Hill is. But Jaylen Waddle’s rookie season was a bit overlooked. He was fantastic last season. Waddle caught 104 passes for over 1,000 yards and six touchdowns. Both he and Hill are masterful are taking short completions and making big plays. That tends to work well when you have a solid running game.

Not only did the Dolphins trade for Hill, but they also brought in a stable of good running backs. Miami signed Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert and Sony Michel. Edmonds is a game-breaker with excellent hands. Mostert is a former NFC Championship Game hero. Michel proved last year with the Rams that he is still a quality running back.

Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins should be one of the more interesting teams in the NFL this year. They probably have the most talented roster they have had arguably since Dan Marino’s rookie year in 1983. Considering how good Miami’s defense is, it might be the best roster since the undefeated team in 1972. But the AFC is completely stacked and it will be difficult just to make the playoffs.