Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was made aware of comments made by ESPN analyst Ryan Clark about his work ethic, and Tagovailoa didn't take them too well. In response, Clark has now issued an apology to the Dolphins quarterback, reports ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio.

“When I decided to do TV I had 2 main priorities. Respect all NFL players, coaches, executives and staff members. 2. Earn and keep the respect of those very same people. Those priorities are important to me, and when I miss that mark, I have to hold myself accountable. This game is difficult. Players sacrifice so much to be a part of the 1%. I have a responsibility to those players to be thoughtful in the way I present my opinions of them. In joking about Tua Tagovailoa, I didn't meet that responsibility. It was never my intention to question Tua's work ethic or commitment to the game, but I'm also aware enough to know that intent, doesn't always match impact. How something is presented isn't always how it's received by everyone. I do my best to be honest when executing my job as well as being honest when I fall short. I fell short on Monday and for that, I genuinely apologize.”

It is a nice gesture from Ryan Clark, although one that doesn't take away from the original comments that he made about Tua Tagovailoa. Regardless of the apology, it is highly unlikely that two become very close friends off of the field, and in the end, that is really not a big deal.