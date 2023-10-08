The Miami Dolphins rolled the New York Giants 31-16 on Sunday, improving to 4-1 on the season. Tua Tagovailoa continues to lead the NFL's most productive offense, throwing for 308 yards and two touchdowns on 73% accuracy. His performance wasn't without flaws, however, as he also threw two interceptions. Tagovailoa took accountability for the mistakes after the game.

“Poor decision on my part on the interception. But it’s football. You’re going to make mistakes. It’s how you bounce back and make plays,” Tagovailoa said, according to Joe Schad. “I know how to move forward from interceptions now. The second interception was poor ball placement. You can be asked for trouble with that kind of a poor ball.”

Tua Tagovailoa is typically among the most accurate passers in the league and does a good job of limiting mistakes, so these mistakes are somewhat uncharacteristic. He had thrown only one interception before Sunday's game against the Giants. He also led the NFL in yards per completion at 13.6 coming into the game.

“At times we were misaligned and didn’t play within the structure of our offense,” Tagovailoa said.

Regardless, the Dolphins had no trouble comfortably winning this game, bouncing back nicely after a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 4. Miami also set the NFL record for most total yards of offense through five games of a season, with 2,527.

On one of his two touchdowns, Tagovailoa also said he had to call his own play. He couldn't hear his head coach Mike McDaniel, so he called his own play and went with it.