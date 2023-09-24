The Miami Dolphins did something that no NFL team has done in 57 years. They put their dynamic offense on display in their home opener and scored a 70-20 triumph over the Denver Broncos. That was the most points scored in the NFL since Washington scored 72 points against the New York Giants in 1966. Head coach Mike McDaniel said he was not interested in setting a record for the most points scored in a regular-season game.

Mike McDaniel on not going for the single-game scoring record: “The message that it would send … is not really what I’m about.” pic.twitter.com/kpG9NyyNwL — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) September 24, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“The message that would send, that's not what I am about,” McDaniel explained.

While Mike McDaniel didn't want to fully rub the Broncos' nose in the humiliating loss, it's clear that the Dolphins have a monster of an offensive team. It all starts with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was on fire throughout the game.

Tagovailoa completed 23 of of 26 passes for 309 yards with 4 touchdowns and no interceptions. Tagovailoa threw his touchdown passes for 4 different receivers, and Tyreek Hill led the way for the Miami pass catchers with 9 catches for 157 yards and a score.

In addition to the passing attack, the Dolphins running game completely overwhelmed the Denver defense. Raheem Mostert had 82 yards and 3 rushing touchdowns as well as a receiving TD, but it was rookie De'Von Achane who delivered the eye-opening performance with 203 rushing yards and 2 TDs on the ground.

The game was out of hand for the Broncos by the time the game reached halftime, but Denver head coach Sean Payton kept veteran quarterback Russell Wilson in the game throughout the blowout. It would seem to be a questionable call, since the Broncos have 14 games remaining in the season.