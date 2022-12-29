By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The Miami Dolphins are facing major heat over what many consider an utter lack of caution for their quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The third-year QB has once again entered concussion protocol which has shined the spotlight on whether head coach Mike McDaniel and the rest of the Dolphins brass have mismanaged the entire situation when it comes to their player’s safety.

McDaniel initially stated that Tua Tagovailoa came forward to report symptoms he was feeling, which the NFL has pointed to as potentially delayed reactions that aren’t at all uncommon.

“Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced Monday that Tagovailoa had been placed in the league’s concussion protocol after reporting symptoms that day. McDaniel added that it was uncertain at this point if Tagovailoa had indeed suffered a concussion, but he had exhibited symptoms to warrant placement in the protocol.”

But on Wednesday, the Dolphins coach seemingly switched up the story, with the team being the ones responsible for “noticing inconsistencies” while watching tape, per Chris Perkins of Sun Sentinel:

“McDaniel said the team questioned Tua Monday after noticing inconsistencies on game tape. After that questioning they told Tua to see a professional and that’s when concussion was diagnosed”

Fans were quick to point out that the two stories don’t seem to add up, which some feel is the Dolphins trying to save face as backlash grows with their handling of Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion.

Wait a second, this is not the story they gave Monday. They said then that Tua came in and reported to the doctor that he was having symptoms. I don’t trust this team at all. — Doctor Gridiron (@DrGridiron_MD) December 28, 2022

So did Tua come to the team and tell them he had symptoms or did the team tell Tua to get looked at? Which one is the lie? Something fishy is going on here. — NJ Phins Fan (@rbm3313) December 28, 2022

At the end of the day, Tua Tagovailoa’s recovery from his concussion and overall health as a human being is the top priority. Hopefully, this entire fiasco helps push the agenda further to make the game safer for its players. But given the NFL’s track record for handling these types of incidents, nobody should be holding their breath.