Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa are among the top MVP candidates this season.

The Miami Dolphins have been one of the most fun teams to watch so far during the 2023-2024 season. Their offensive prowess has staked the team to a 9-4 record, first place in the AFC East ahead of Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in second place.

The combo of Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill has been tough to stop, but Tagovailoa had a mouthful to say about life without Hill recently. Tagovailoa was pigeonholed by former QB Cam Newton in a way that few fans ever expected to hear from the Super Bowl participant.

On Thursday, the ex-Crimson Tide star shared his thoughts on the MVP race that may include his teammate at this point in time.

Tua, Hill Both Complimentary on MVP

Tagovailoa and Hill both showed the type of humility that has made them Dolphins and NFL fan favorites when asked about the MVP race.

According to a report from The Palm Beach Post, Hill said he would be “happier” if his quarterback won the prestigious award over him.

His quarterback was asked who is more deserving and had a surprising take.

“I would say Tyreek,” he said.

Tagovailoa continued, saying that he's not focused on individual awards right now.

“I could care less for myself to be any of that right now,” Tagovailoa said. “And I know a lot of the guys could care less. I mean, I’m sure they’d be happy if one of our guys had it, but we just want to win games and we want to win the Super Bowl here.”

Dolphins Take On Jets

Upsets have become commonplace in the NFL lately, putting the Dolphins on high alert for Sunday's game against Zach Wilson and the Jets. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.