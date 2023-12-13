Carolina Panthers legend Cam Newton's remarks on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Tuesday will raise plenty of eyebrows.

Cam Newton's take on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa might cause an uproar among the Fins' faithful.

The Carolina Panthers legend dubbed Tua Tagovaiola and the San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy “game managers.” He feels the two star quarterbacks aren't difference makers, per the Palm Beach Post's Joe Schad.

Tua Tagovailoa and Brock Purdy are “game mangers,” not “difference makers” according to Cam Newton VIDEO pic.twitter.com/ZPu4B3qsC9 — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) December 13, 2023

“Yeah, Lamar Jackson. Obviously, Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy like…but Brock…let's…they're not winning because of him. He's not turning the ball over. He's managing the game,” Cam Newton said on Tuesday.

“To put that in its own right as game managers, Brock Purdy, Tua Tagovailoa, Jared Goff, and really Dak Prescott. These are game managers there. They're not difference makers. And when you say game manager, I'm not asking you to go out and win the game. I'm just asking you not to lose – not to lose the game,” Newton explained.

“Listen, m——–a, I don't give a damn what you do. You don't have to score every time. You don't just have to throw a pick every time, either. If we're really going to call a spade a spade, a game manager is different than a game changer,” Cam Newton concluded.

Cam Newton's comments on Tua Tagovailoa will raise eyebrows

For Cam Newton, it seems quarterbacks like the Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa and 49ers' Brock Purdy win because they're good at not losing the game for their teams.

He's also probably insinuating guys such as Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes are the game changers – they have an innate ability to play quarterback. Jackson is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in recent memory. As for Mahomes, his two NFL MVP awards speak massive volumes.

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins lost to the Tennessee Titans in shocking fashion on MNF. Had Tagovailoa not thrown an incompletion to Tyreek Hill in the fourth quarter, the outcome would've been different. Newton's recent remarks seem to rub salt on the Dolphins quarterback's wounds.