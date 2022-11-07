Tua Tagovailoa, Mike McDaniel left in awe over Jeff Wilson Jr.’s Dolphins debut vs. Bears

Multiple players who found new homes ahead of the NFL trade deadline made their debuts with their new teams in Week 9. Among them, Jeff Wilson Jr. featured for the Miami Dolphins in their road clash with the Chicago Bears.

After joining the Dolphins from the San Francisco 49ers last Tuesday, Wilson had little time to prepare for Week 9 against the Bears. Still, he wound up making the most out of his first game donning a Dolphins jersey.

Wilson was all over the place for Miami, as he recorded 51 rushing yards, 21 receiving yards, and one touchdown in the victory over Chicago. The versatile running back also exerted a keen impact in the contest as a pass-blocker.

From Tua Tagovailoa’s standpoint, he was left quite impressed with Wilson’s Dolphins debut.

“Yeah, wow — that’s what I’ve got to say,” Tagovailoa said during his post-game press conference. “Wow. His first game with us, and he almost takes one to score. Then that same drive, he basically Reggie Bush-ed and dove for the touchdown. You don’t see that often.

“So, for someone like him to come from the 49ers and fit right into our offense like that, that tells you a lot about his work ethic, it tells you a lot about who he is as a player and who he is as a professional. So, wow.”

Heading into the game, Wilson did not have much time to learn the playbook or get a fair share of practice reps with his new teammates on the offensive side of the ball. However, it did help him out that he reunited with Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, who was his offensive coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers last season.

“Then Jeff (Wilson Jr.) was exactly what I had known from my experience with him,” McDaniel said during his post-game press conference. “He’s a big-game player that really thrives when his number is called upon, and to bring that aggressiveness and then made a couple plays in the pass game that were pretty cool.”

The Dolphins will now turn their attention to a home matchup against the Cleveland Browns coming up in Week 10.