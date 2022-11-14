The Miami Dolphins’ many moves during the season had one clear goal: give Tua Tagovailoa the tools he needed to succeed. Aside from trading for Tyreek Hill, the team signed All-Pro OL Terron Armstead to bolster their protection. Midway through the season, and we’re seeing all these moves perfectly pan out for Miami.

The Dolphins’ offensive line had a tough assignment in Week 10 against the Cleveland Browns. With Myles Garrett leading the way, it seemed Tua Tagovailoa would get roughed up by Cleveland’s pass rush. However, Armstead and the offensive line stepped up to the plate, protecting their QB in spectacular fashion.

After the game, Tua Tagovailoa praised the Dolphins’ offensive line after the game. The QB credited the protection he got from his line. Tagovailoa also heaped praise on Miami’s newfound running game with Raheem Mostert and Jeffrey Wilson leading the way. (via Josh Houtz)

“Tua on his o-line/run game: “Guys were protecting their ass off….When I took my shoulder pads off, Ann made a comment “Wow, your jersey is so clean.” It’s because of the guys up front and Raheem & Jeff. I’ve never seen a duo like this or been part of a backfield like that.””

The Dolphins’ aerial assault have been deadly since the first week of the season. Now, with their offensive line supporting both their passing AND rushing attack, this team is looking like title contenders this year. The true test for this team, though, will come in the playoff gauntlet that they’ll need to go through.