Published November 13, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

The Miami Dolphins’ offense fired on all cylinders in their Week 10 showdown with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The eruption of scoring from the Dolphins is not only impressive and entertaining as hell to watch but also historic. According to Jake Trotter of ESPN, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa joins Dan Marino as the only signal-callers in Dolphins history with three or more passing TDs in three straight games.

This recent stretch for Tagovailoa is undoubtedly a feel-good story, considering how the early part of the 2022 NFL season had gone for the former top-five NFL Draft choice. Concussion issues dating back to a game in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills and again in a Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4 saw the former Alabama lefty winner go down in one of the scariest exits from a sporting event in recent memory. Tagovailoa did not see the field again until a Week 7 primetime win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Still, despite the head injury woes, the Dolphins are undefeated in every game Tagovailoa has started and finished healthy. In seven games, Tagovailoa has totaled 1980 passing yards to go with 15 touchdowns and only three interceptions, according to Pro Football Reference. Any time a player is mentioned in the same breath as a Hall of Fame quarterback like Dan Marino, it’s a good sign something is working.

With the 39-17 win on Sunday, the Dolphins improved to a record of 7-3 in the 2022 NFL season and increased their chances of reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2008. But can Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins’ offense keep up the firepower?