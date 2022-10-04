Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa receives shocking advice from ‘Concussion’ doctor after scary head injury

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals in a moment that sent shivers down the spines of NFL fans across the world. Now, the Dolphins star has received a shocking warning from the doctor credited with first finding CTE or chronic traumatic encephalopathy in football players. Dr. Bennet Omalu, who was the inspiration for Will Smith’s character in the movie ‘Concussion’ had a strong message for Tagovailoa, via TMZ, in which he urged the quarterback to walk away from football.

Speaking with TMZ, Omalu advised Tagovailoa to reconsider his career in football after the terrifying nature of his head injury.

“Stop playing. Stop,” Omalu said. “My advice to him is: It’s time. You’ve suffered severe, long-term, permanent damage… If you love your life, love your family, love your kids (if you have kids), it’s time to gallantly walk away. Go find something else to do.

Omalu reiterated that it was in his professional opinion that Tagovailoa should no longer play football after the hit. During his comments, Omalu mentioned the hand gestures Tagovailoa made while on the ground after taking the blow to the head, indicating it was a very concerning sight from the Dolphins QB.

Tagovailoa is focusing on getting back on the field as quickly as possible after suffering what was potentially his second head injury in as many weeks. While Bennet Omalu is urging the quarterback to reconsider things after the Week 4 scare, that doesn’t seem to be a thought in the mind of Tagovailoa.

Tua’s own brother Taulia, who plays quarterback at Maryland, commented on the incident and admitted how terrifying it was to see his sibling in that position.

Tua Tagovailoa has already been ruled out for Week 5’s matchup against the New York Jets, and it remains to be seen when the Dolphins QB will return to the field.