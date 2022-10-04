‘Hard scene for me to see that’: Maryland football’s Taulia Tagovailoa gets real on Tua’s Dolphins injury

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury was scary for everyone involved in the game or watching the contest. Now imagine how scary it was for those closest to Tagovailoa, like his brother Taulia, who plays quarterback for Maryland’s football program. Taulia Tagovailoa played in Saturday’s win over Michigan State but did not speak to the media afterwards.

The Terrapins signal caller did speak to reporters on Tuesday for the first time since Tua was injured in the Dolphins’ Thursday Night Football loss last week. Tagovailoa got real on the effect the injury had on him and the outpouring of support for his brother, per the Associated Press.

“My brother’s my heart. He’s someone I look up to, someone I talk to every day,” he said. “It was just a hard scene for me to see that.”

He’s obviously close to his brother, who endured one of the scarier injuries that a player could have on a football field. It’s no wonder it was hard for Taulia Tagovailoa to watch.

However, Tagovailoa got the chance to visit his brother, who he said is “doing good.” The Maryland football star is likely feeling good after leading the Terrapins to a bounce-back victory over Michigan State.

But nothing can compare to Taulia seeing Tua doing well after the scary injury.