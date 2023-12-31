Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa said he should be good.

Week 17 was an ugly one for the Miami Dolphins, who got absolutely destroyed by Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, 56-19. To make matters worse, Dolphins star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a left shoulder injury late in the game while he was sliding. Tagovailoa was seen getting his throwing arm examined after the play and was ruled questionable to return. With the game out of hand, he was done for the day.

Tagovailoa addressed the injury after the game and didn't seem too concerned. The Dolphins quarterback said his shoulder is “good, just sore,” per Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

Tua Tagovailoa's rough day

While it's good news that Tua Tagovailoa's injury isn't serious, the play on the field was rough enough. A week after a huge win over the Dallas Cowboys clinched a playoff berth, the Dolphins laid a total egg against the Ravens, who have staked their claim as the best team in the NFL and just locked up the top seed in the AFC.

Tagovailoa completed 22-of-38 passes for 237 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. A brutal Tyreek Hill drop in the end zone took away another touchdown opportunity, though it likely wouldn't have mattered much as Jackson and the Ravens marched up and down the field against Miami's defense.

Still, Tagovailoa was critical of his own play and took accountability for his two interceptions. He admitted he needs to be better and didn't “need to press.”

Ultimately, at 11-5, Tua Tagovailoa is still confident in where the Dolphins are at.

“Things could be worse. We are right where we need to be as a team regardless of the outcome. Hopefully we see these guys again. We have a trust. We have a bond. We have a camaraderie.”

Miami has had trouble beating elite opponents all season, though the hope was the win over Dallas exorcised those demons. Instead, the Dolphins will have to pick themselves up off the mat after this ugly loss.