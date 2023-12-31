One thing is clear following Week 17: Lamar Jackson has Los Angeles Lakers superstar Lebron James' vote for MVP.

In a resounding response to Lamar Jackson's MVP-worthy performance in Week 17, NBA superstar LeBron James has stepped into the spotlight, sending a clear message to the quarterback's critics. The social media post, which called out the haters and advocated for Jackson's MVP nod, resonated not only among football enthusiasts but also caught the attention of one of the biggest sports stars in the world.

The tweet that ignited the conversation exclaimed, “Ok, so what y’all gone say about @Lj_era8 MVP nod now????!!! Always on some hatin 💩 when it comes to him. Man give him the trophy now and his 💐 💐.” The frustration with the perpetual skepticism surrounding Lamar Jackson's MVP candidacy was palpable, and LeBron James – who is not unfamiliar with such criticism himself – decided to lend his support to the Ravens quarterback.

Lamar Jackson's journey in the MVP race has been nothing short of remarkable. Until Week 16, he was positioned third (or below) in the odds, with critics casting doubt on his chances. However, a decisive victory against the San Francisco 49ers, which saw Brock Purdy slip in the MVP race after throwing 4 interceptions, propelled Jackson into the frontrunner position. Week 17 witnessed a dominant performance by the Ravens, securing the #1 seed in the AFC for just the second time in the franchise's history and a crucial bye week in the playoffs.

The numbers from Lamar Jackson's Week 17 showcase an exceptional display of quarterback skills. With a perfect passer rating of 158.3, he completed 18 out of 21 passes for an impressive 321 yards, throwing an outstanding 5 touchdowns. These statistics not only underscore Jackson's accuracy and efficiency but also highlight his ability to take charge of the game and lead his team to success.

LeBron James, a seasoned athlete familiar with the pressures of being in the spotlight, recognized the significance of Jackson's achievements. His message to the haters serves as a powerful endorsement of the Ravens quarterback's MVP candidacy, urging detractors to acknowledge the undeniable excellence displayed on the field.

Lamar Jackson's style of play has often been subject to criticism, with skeptics questioning his ability to conform to the conventional quarterback mold. The tweet addressing the MVP nod reinforces the sentiment that this season has been a turning point for Jackson, demonstrating not only his poise in the pocket but also his continued prowess as a dual-threat quarterback, adept at making plays with his legs.

The doubt that Jackson faces extends to the entire Ravens team as a whole. Critics, time and again, bring up the young team's previous mistakes in the playoffs and proclivity to blow leads in the 4th quarter. However, along with Jackson's MVP-level play as of late, the team is performing like never before in recent memory. The young core has a legitimate shot to win the Super Bowl and bring back the coveted Lombardi trophy to Baltimore after 11 long years.

As the Ravens gear up for the playoffs with the #1 seed secured, Lamar Jackson's MVP journey becomes a focal point of discussion. With LeBron James adding his voice to the chorus of supporters, the call for Jackson to be awarded the MVP trophy grows louder. The message is clear: Lamar Jackson's achievements on the field deserve recognition, and it's time to silence the doubters by awarding him his second MVP in just 4 short years.