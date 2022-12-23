By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

The Miami Dolphins have multiple injury concerns heading into their Week 16 home matchup against the Green Bay Packers, including with Jeff Wilson Jr.

The Dolphins released their final injury report for Week 16 on Friday, and they listed Wilson as questionable due to his hip injury.

Wilson suffered the hip ailment during the second quarter of the Dolphins’ road loss to the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this month. He was slow to get up after being brought down to the ground by Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. following a 20-yard run. The versatile running back was later carted to the locker and did not return to the game.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed a day after the contest that Wilson did not sustain any long-term injury on the play, and the team planned to evaluate his hip issue on a “day-to-day” basis.

“It is day-to-day,” McDaniel said. “It was still accumulating information, but so far it was more positive than the worst-case scenario could have been.

“It was a concerning situation where he had a lot of force into the ground and got grabbed, and you always prepare for the worst, and it looks like we’ve avoided the worst-case scenarios for sure and we’ll be day-to-day.”

McDaniel opted to play it safe with Wilson’s injury last week by holding him out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday. And while the fifth-year running back managed to return to practice on Friday, the team ultimately decided not to allow him to play in the AFC East clash against the Buffalo Bills in Week 15.

During a press conference on Monday, McDaniel noted that the team aimed to continue to assess Wilson’s ailment on a “day-to-day” basis. Wilson was a limited participant in all three of Miami’s scheduled practices ahead of Week 16, which factored into its decision to rule him as questionable against the Packers.

If Wilson does not receive the green light to take part in the home matchup, then Miami will call on Raheem Mostert to once again lead its rush offense.

The Dolphins head into Week 16 with an eye on snapping their active three-game losing streak.