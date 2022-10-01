Bills Mafia continue to prove ‘best fanbase’ status with classy Tua Tagovailoa gesture

The Buffalo Bills’ fanbase is generally regarded as one of the best, if not the best, in the league. Dubbed as the “Bills Mafia”, these fans have passionately supported their team, but have also given respect to their opponents. In particular, the fanbase has popularized a trend of doing donation drives for opposing players’ charity foundations.

After Week 4’s Thursday Night Football fiasco regarding Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Bills Mafia sprung into action again. After the QB was carted off the field during their game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo fans did what they do best. Fans started donating to Tagovailoa’s foundation. (via Buffalo News)

The Bills play a critical part in this current uproar surrounding Tua Tagovailoa’s injury. Remember, it was in their Week 3 game where the Dolphins QB was seemingly concussed after a late hit. NFL officials deemed him fit to return to the game, which shocked many fans watching the game.

Against the Bengals in Week 4, Tagovailoa suffered another blow to the head, which caused a lot of concern from fans. After a tense few minutes, the Dolphins QB was eventually brought to the hospital. Shortly after this incident, Bills fans started this donation drive for Tua Tagovailoa’s foundation.

The continued generosity of Bills fans has been repaid in kind many times over the last few years. The most recent example is when Kansas City Chiefs fans donated to Josh Allen’s charity after their 2022 Divisional Round classic. They’ve also set a great example for other fanbases, with the Bengals fanbase starting a similar donation drive for Tua Tagovailoa after their game.