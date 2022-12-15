The Miami Dolphins are preparing not only for the battle against the Buffalo Bills in a rematch this coming Sunday but also for the expected cold temperature at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Apparently, it’s also the kind of playing environment that Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ready to deal with since even before the start of the 2022 NFL season, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Tua made a point to throw the ball in 20 degree temperatures, with snow on the ground, in Maryland this past offseason. Was visiting his brother and threw to Terrapin players. He hopes that prepares him for this weekend in Buffalo.

The Dolphins beat Buffalo back in Week 3, 21-19, but that was at home where the weather was friendlier for Miami. That game is also remembered for Tua Tagovailoa suffering a head injury that would later set off a controversy surrounding the Dolphins medical team’s handling of the situation. Tagovailoa finished that game still with 186 passing yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions on 13 of 18 completions.

Moreover, it seems that Tagovailoa isn’t good at dealing with cold playing conditions, with Jackson relaying a detail revealed by ESPN which underscores his limited capacity when faced with low temperatures.

ESPN reported today that Tua has posted the lowest QBR in his career in the three coldest games of his career, at Bills at Titans, at Broncos. Question is whether this can improve if team practiced several days in cold weather (won’t happen this week)

In any case, the Dolphins are looking to muster enough strength to prevent a three-game losing skid when they go up against the Bills in Week 15.