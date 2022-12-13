By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Miami Dolphins often enjoy the warm climate back home, but they will have to prepare for much colder playing conditions in their Week 15 matchup on the road against the Buffalo Bills. Miami needed heaters on the sidelines during Sunday’s meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers in LA, and if that was any indication, the Dolphins are going to need stronger heaters when they visit Josh Allen and company in Buffalo at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

The Dolphins bench has heaters at SoFi Stadium. I don’t blame them. It’s been cold as hell in LA — Master (@MasterTes) December 12, 2022

Some NFL fans were quick to point out that if the Dolphins couldn’t handle the cold temperature in Los Angeles, Miami players would be in for a greater shock at Buffalo’s home where the temperature is expected to be in the 20s, via Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com.

Miami had heaters near their bench inside the dome at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., with temperatures outside hovering around 55 degrees. Next Saturday night, when the Dolphins travel to Orchard Park, N.Y. to play the Buffalo Bills, early weather reports call for snow and temperatures in the 20s.

Dolphins are going to freeze their butts off in Buffalo on Saturday night. Possible snow with temps in the 20’s. — Donna L (@DonnaLipa1) December 12, 2022

Dolphins aren't built for the cold weather, which is almost every contender in the AFC lmao — Jc Kirk (@youngbloodjd) December 12, 2022

It was not that long ago when a game that was supposed to be played in Buffalo between the Bills and the Cleveland Browns was moved to Detroit due to a snowstorm. With the option of moving this upcoming Week 15 game between the Bills and the Dolphins to another location not looking close to happening, it’s interesting to see how Miami will continue to prepare for the meeting with Buffalo.

The Dolphins are on a two-game losing skid following a 23-17 loss in Week 14 to the Chargers.