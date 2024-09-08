Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was detained before Sunday's Week 1 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was pulled over for reckless driving and placed in handcuffs. While he was released and played in the game, Hill still wasn't quite ready to talk about the incident.

After the game, the Miami-Dade Police Department announced that an officer involved in the situation had been placed on administrative leave. When informed of that development, Hill responded bluntly, “That should tell you everything you need to know.”

Hill was not impacted on the field. He scored a touchdown and racked up 130 receiving yards in the Dolphins' win over the Jaguars. He spoke with a reporter on the field and spoke about how he moved on from the incident to perform.

He then took to his personal X, formerly Twitter, account to put out a few posts about it. Most notably he said, “When you him nothing can stop you.”

Dolphins battle back after pre-game Tyreek Hill incident

The Dolphins' season got off to a bizarre start with Hill's detainment. With such an important player frazzled before the first game, it is understandable that their offense got off to a slow start. They were down 17-7 at halftime and were not able to get much going on offense.

Things opened up for the Dolphins in the second half, including an 80-yard scamper for a score for Tyreek Hill. Safety Jevon Holland made the biggest play of the game in the third quarter. Jaguars running back Travis Etienne looked like he was going to score, responding to Hill's score. Holland punched the ball loose at the last second and the Dolphins recovered it. The Jaguars did not score for the rest of the game.

It will be a quick turnaround for the Dolphins, as they play on Thursday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. They look to ride the momentum of their first win against their 1-0 division rival.