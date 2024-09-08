Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill was detained by police outside Hard Rock Stadium ahead of the Dolphins' Week 1 showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Video emerged on social media of Hill being put in handcuffs, but Hill's agent Drew Rosenhaus says the star wide receiver will still play after a “driving violation,” according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“I just left Tyreek and he is getting ready to play today,” Rosenhaus said.

Here are videos from the scene:

ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported more details on what happened: “I’m told by sources Tyreek Hill was cited for reckless driving as a result of his incident outside the stadium with police. After he was pulled over, he got into a verbal altercation with police. The officer chose to place Hill in handcuffs. He was cited and released after the situation was deescalated.”

The Dolphins put out this statement on the incident: “This morning, WR Tyreek Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident about one block from the stadium and briefly detained by police. He has since been released. Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support. Tyreek and all other players involved have safely arrived to the stadium and will be available for today’s game.”

Tyreek Hill is unfortunately no stranger to run-ins with the law, having previously faced multiple domestic violence allegations, a child abuse investigation and an assault allegation made by a captain after an encounter on a boat. This latest incident, though, is much different and features what looks like some overly aggressive behavior by the police. The Scottie Scheffler PGA Championship incident immediately comes to mind, and Rosenhaus says what happened is “mind boggling” and “completely unnecessary.”

“I’m very distraught about it. We’re going to have to look into it,” Rosenhaus said.

Despite this incident, Rosenhaus claimed that Hill would still be able to play in the Dolphins' contest against the Jaguars. And sure enough, when Miami's final injury report came out, Hill was listed as active, ensuring that he will once again be leading the Dolphins offense as they attempt to start the new campaign off on the right foot.

Via Tom Pelissero:

“Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill is officially active, as is CB Jalen Ramsey.”

Hill and the Dolphins are looking to take another step in 2024 after losing in the Wild Card Round two years in a row.