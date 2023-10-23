On Sunday night, the Miami Dolphins took on the Philadelphia Eagles in a matchup of marquee teams, both of whom had identical 5-1 records leading into the contest. Although the Eagles took an early 17-3 lead in the matchup, that advantage was chopped in half thanks to a touchdown reception for Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who hauled in a beautiful pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the second quarter.

The epic connection not only got the Dolphins back into the game but it also helped Hill etch his name into the Miami franchise record books.

With the touchdown, Tyreek Hill joined Paul Warfield as the only two players in Dolphins history to score a touchdown in six of the team's first seven games to open up a season, per ESPN Stats & Info. Warfield accomplished the feat in 1971.

Hill has been a part of what has been one of the most dominant offenses in NFL history to open up the 2023 season for Miami. Hill's speed, combined with that of other skill position players like Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert, and Jeff Wilson Jr., has given a plethora of weapons to Tagovailoa, who has established himself as one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the NFL.

Perhaps the most notable output so far for Hill and the Dolphins offense was an astonishing 70-point performance against the Denver Broncos earlier this season. The results have manifested themselves in the win column, with the Dolphins being tied for the league's best record heading into Sunday night's game in Philadelphia.