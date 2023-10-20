Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is watching out for his quarterback. Hill came to Tua Tagovailoa's defense when he called out Stephen A. Smith for not thinking Tua is worthy of winning the MVP.

“If you watched the game, none of our routes are two yards,” Hill said on his podcast, It Needed to be Said. “For Stephen A. Smith to go out of his way to say Tua isn't worthy of being MVP is crazy to me.”

Tyreek Hill responds to Stephen A. Smith and all the critics hating on Tua on his podcast (@cheetah_podcast) and it’s 🔥 “For Stephen A. Smith to go out of his way and say that Tua isn’t worthy of being the MVP it’s crazy to me. I’m sick of people bashing my QB for no reason.… pic.twitter.com/h9yIO40o5i — King of Phinland🐬👑 (@KingOfPhinland) October 19, 2023

However, Smith tells Hill that the receiver mixed up his message. Smith clarified that he was trying to say Hill was so good it almost makes it hard to call Tua the MVP when the All-Pro receiver can take the shortest pass to the house. Smith also clarified that he does watch all the games, and Hill shouldn't suggest otherwise.

“I got seven TVs in my big room, watching all the games,” Stephen A. Smith said on ESPN First Take. “To accuse me of not watching the games, Tyreek Hill, please watch your mouth. You don't know what you're talking about.”

.@stephenasmith responds to Tyreek Hill commenting on his thoughts about NFL MVP 👀 "To accuse me of not watching the games, Tyreek Hill, please watch your mouth. You don't know what you're talking about." pic.twitter.com/gZpS5k9Tlu — First Take (@FirstTake) October 20, 2023

Tua Tagovailoa is currently the favorite to win the NFL MVP with +330 odds, per Fan Duel. However, Tua has had incredible success this season in large part because of Hill and the Dolphins offense. Hill leads the NFL in receiving yards, touchdowns, yards after the catch and average yards per reception among players with more than five catches. He has 814 yards and six receiving touchdowns with 326 YAC. He averages 19.4 yards per catch.

Still, Tua's play has warranted MVP consideration. He leads the NFL with 1,876 passing yards and is tied with Kirk Cousins for the most passing touchdowns with 14. He also averages 9.5 yards per attempt, first in the NFL.

The Dolphins take on the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday.