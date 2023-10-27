Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins have gotten off to a strong start to the 2023 season. The Dolphins currently sit at an impressive 5-2, and Hill has been a large part of what has been far and away the most electric offense in the entire league thus far on the campaign, torching opposing defenses on a weekly basis for explosive plays.

In fact, Hill's start to the season has been so dominant that he is on the cusp of some NFL history that hasn't been seen in over 60 years. The “Cheetah,” as he is known to fans, currently leads the NFL with 902 receiving yards through seven games, putting him just 98 yards short of 1,000 on the season. If he is able to get those 98 yards when the Dolphins next take the field against the New England Patriots, Hill will become the first player since Charlie Hennigan of the 1961 Houston Oilers to hit 1,000 yards by his team's eighth game of the season, per Michael David Smith of NBC Sports.

Elroy “Crazy Legs” Hirsch in 1951 and Don Hutson in 1942 were the only two other players to record that feat, per Smith.

Although the Dolphins' offense has been lighting opposing defenses on fire thus far, Miami is looking to regroup after a tough road loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7. The two best teams that Miami has played–the Eagles and the Buffalo Bills–represent the two losses on their schedule thus far.

The Dolphins and Patriots are set to kick things off from Miami at 1:00 PM ET on October 29.